TOMMY’S MEN LAND BIG SHOT AT GLORY

on

By Danny Rust

SITTINGBOURNE 0

ALDERSHOT T 3

R Jones 45+1, Armitage 76, Frost 87

COOL AS ICE: Tyler Frost crashes home Aldershot’s third goal. Insets: Sittingbourne’s Ayman El-Mogharbel and Shots’ Theo Widdrington tussle and, below, Will Armitage is mobbed after scoring the second goal
PICTURE: Max Flego

PROUD boss Tommy Widdrington hailed his Aldershot Town side after avoiding a potential banana skin and ending Sittingbourne’s fairytale run to the Isuzu FA Trophy quarter-finals.
The Shots had already seen National League rivals Southend United ...

