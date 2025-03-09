Hot shot Tommy’s fighting fit again

By Danny Rust

MARCHING ON: Aldershot Town survived a tough test at FA Trophy giantkillers Sittingbourne

PICTURE: Max Flego

TOMMY Widdrington says guiding Aldershot Town to the Isuzu FA Trophy final, just weeks after fighting for his life in a hospital bed, would prove the highest point of his managerial career.

The 53-year-old saw his Shots move to within 90 minutes of securing a first-ever trip to Wembley after seeing off giant-killing Sittingbourne last weekend.

It comes just three months after the former Southampton, Grimsby Town and Port Vale midfielder was forced to spend time away ...