Now we’re Streets ahead

PROUD CHIEF: John Ward

GLORY DAYS: Andover New Street celebrate victory

PROUD chairman John Ward is thrilled at the progress Andover New Street have made with the Wessex Leaguers just 180 minutes from Wembley, writes KEN GAUNT.

Struggling to stay afloat at Step 6 just four years ago, New Street sealed a place in the last four with a 1-0victory against Heanor Town last Saturday, in front of a club record crowd of just under 1,000.

Next up is a semi-final first-leg trip to AFC Whyteleafe in the first leg on March 29 before they welcome the Combined Counties League side to their Foxcotte Pa...