Now go finish it in style

By Matt Badcock

STUART BOARDLEY wants his Felixstowe & Walton United players to give everything to make The Last Dance one they’ll remember forever.

Boardley and his assistant Andy Crump have revealed they will step down from the Isthmian North title chasers at the end of the season after six years in charge.

Boardley says they informed chairman Tony Barnes around six weeks ago and the intention had been to keep it quiet until the end of the campaign.

But, with rumours starting to swirl, they’ve made the announcement earlier – and told the players to put full focus on achieving their b...