Boro are on the up again!

By Andy Mitchell

WE’RE GOING UP: Nuneaton celebrate securing the Midland Football League Division One title

PICTURE: Ethan Rowland

SHOCKED boss Russell Dodd admitted it had been hard to get Nuneaton Town’s champions into the party mood with attention already turning to more glory.

Reformed following the collapse of Southern League Nuneaton Borough midway through last season, Boro has taken the Midland Football League Division One by storm, winning 16 league matches on the bounce to be crowned champions with three games to spare.

Loyiso Recci, James Harrison and substitute Louis Baker go...