Lane wane after key exits

By Neil Harvey

RAY OF LIGHT: Rayners Lane players celebrate their Middlesex Senior Cup success last year

PICTURE: Darren Campbell

KEY investor Josh Bostock has announced he is to break all ties with Rayners Lane from the end of the season – and he’s taking manager Mark Dacey with him.

Bostock’s involvement has helped Lane achieve Step 4 football for the first time in their history, as well as back-to-back Middlesex Senior Cup successes.

But adapting to life in Isthmian South Central has proved more challenging for the Tithe Farm club this season and, amid rumours of players not being paid...