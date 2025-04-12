It’s a tense battle to beat the drop!

CRUNCH TIME AT THE BOTTOM

By Matt Badcock

DIGGING DEEP: Maidenhehad United and Dagenham are going head-to-head in a battle to beat the drop, alongside Wealdstone, inset top, and Boston, below

PICTURE: Arfa

IT’S crunch time in the race for National League survival – and we can’t take our eyes off it.

Ebbsfleet United’s fate has long been confirmed but heading into the Easter weekend it’s all to play for when it comes to finishing outside of the remaining three relegation places.

Don’t mention the ‘R’ word around Boston United boss Graham Coughlan though.

The Pilgrims boss is looking at f...