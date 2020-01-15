Alfie Beestin leaves Tadcaster Albion for second chance with Iron

Alfie Beestin is hoping to rekindle his Football League career at Scunthorpe United after signing from from BetVictor Northern Premier League Tadcaster Albion until the end of the season.

The former Doncaster Rovers star switched to the Iron on Wednesday after returning to Tadcaster in September 2019 after kicking off his career at the NPL North West Division’s Brewers, pictured.

Alfie Beestin Signs For Scunthorpe Unitedhttps://t.co/B1rr4dmsCX pic.twitter.com/jp3c7wzwPT — Tadcaster Albion (@TadcasterAlbion) January 15, 2020

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder – who will feature in Scunthorpe’s U23s – made 50 appearances for Doncaster in all competitions between 2016 and 2019, netting three time after being spotted starring for the Brewers at Ings Lane.

Beestin won his second chance after playing for more than half an hour as a trialist last week in a 3-1 away win at Peterborough United in the Central League Cup for the Iron’s U-23s.

Thrilled with his move, he posted pictures of his signing on Twitter soon after agreeing the deal at Glanford Park.

Delighted to sign for Scunthorpe until the end of the season! Thanks to @BaseSoccer for getting this all sorted! pic.twitter.com/Aah5LSbBjZ — Alfie beestin (@alfie_beestin) January 15, 2020

The Brewers confirmed Beestin’s exit in a statement praising the midfielder and wishing him well with the Iron.

The statement read: “Since his return he has been ever present in the Tadcaster team. His reading of the game and ability to set things in motion from midfield has been invaluable and he leaves us with memories of his sublime ability and ball control.

“Alfie has always given 100 percent and although we are sad to see him move on, he leaves with our thanks and best wishes on his return to the English Football League.”

Images courtesy of @TadcasterAlbion & @SUFCOfficial/Twitter

