Matlock Town boss Steve Kittrick ready to turn on his old Seadogs

Matlock Town manager Steve Kittrick is facing a selection headache as he seeks to turn around his relegation-threatened side’s fortunes at Scarbough Athletic on Saturday.

The Gladiators boss is desperate to take home three points from his former club after his side’s long run in the Buildbase FA Trophy finally came to an end at National League Eastleigh last Saturday as the hosts won 2-1.

Town have slipped to 18th in the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s Premier Division having led the table in the early week of the season and Kittrick was calling Saturday’s challenge “massive” on Thursday.

Pictured when managing the Seadogs, he told fans: “I have a selection headache but it’s massive for we need to start getting the points we need to get back up the league and out of a situation we don’t want to be in and get back towards the play off positions.

“It’s doable, we’ve got the quality as we’ve seen tonight, we’ve got to get on with it, work hard, it’d be a nice place to get the league season back on track.”

Kittrick also had word for supporters who made the long trip to the south coast last weekend to cheer them on in the FA Trophy.

He added: “Our support was fantastic, all you could hear was Matlock throughout the game!

“I’d like to thank every man, woman and child who spent their hard earned money to come down here on a four and a half hour journey to give us such tremendous support.

“The players really appreciated it and we’re only sorry we couldn’t get them the win.”

