Matlock Town hand hot-seat to ex-Bucks and Robins boss Paul Phillips

Former Ashton United and Buxton boss boss Paul Phillips is the new manager of BetVictor Northern Premier League Matlock Town.

The Gladiators kept their promise to fans to name a new boss in time for their weekend trip to Mickleover Sports in the NPL’s Premier Division after parting company with Steve Kittrick earlier this week.

It’s official, done and dusted, in the books and out of sight.@phillo07 first game in charge is against @granthamtownfc on Tuesday. He will meet the squad for the first time tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ICPrBd4ZDk — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 24, 2020

According to a statement released by the Gladiators at 4pm, Phillips, pictured, will watch his new charges from the stands at Mickleover on Saturday with goalkeeping coach Steve Shuttleworth in charge as caretaker and sports therapist Mark Mullins acting as his assistant.

Stockport-based Phillips, 41, has extensive experience as both a player and manager in the NPL after playing for Buxton, Droylsden, Stalybridge Celtic, Marine and Ashton United.

As a manager, he led Ashton to the NPL Premier Division play-offs in 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16 before spells at Glossop North End and Stalybridge Celtic.

He was also in charge of the Buxton team which reached the play-offs last season. In his first season with the Bucks in 2017/18, he guided them to a seventh-placed finish seventh after lifting them from 18th spot when he took over.

Matlock Town chairman Tom Wright told supporters they’d been very impressed by all the applicants but believed they’d found the right man for the job at the Proctor Cars Stadium in Phillips.

Wright said: “We spoke to some really good candidiates but we were all very impressed with Paul who came across extremely well showing great enthusiasm for the job and the club and we feel with his past record and vast experience of this division, he was the best man for the job.”

Paul Phillips first interview as Matlock Town manager – https://t.co/WlNK3iJYJ3 @phillo07 pic.twitter.com/3uVpeZ9hXV — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 24, 2020

Former Scarborough Athletic boss Kittrick and the Gladiators parted company on Tuesday by mutual consent after his side took just 12 points from their last 18 outings in the NPL’s top flight.

Appointed manager in May 2019 as the successor to Dave Frecklington, Kittrick’s side last win in the league came against Bamber Bridge back in December.

Images courtesy of @Matlock_TownFC/Twitter

