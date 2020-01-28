Garry Vaughan and Darren Lyons in temporary charge of Radcliffe

Former Trafford boss Garry Vaughan and FC United of Manchester coach Darren Lyons have been unveiled as Radcliffe FC’s new interim managers.

The experienced duo have agreed to take charge of the BetVictor Northern Premier League club until the end of the season following the departure of former Manchester City and Preston North End striker Jon Macken last week.

Appointed in September 2017 as the successor to Joe Gibbons at Stainton Park, Macken stepped down last week and later cited differences with the Boro board over the direction the club was taking for his departure.

Vaughan, who’s also managed Ramsbottom United, took Trafford up from the North West Counties Football League and into the NPL while Lyons was a member of Karl Marginson’s touchline team during the rise of the Rebels to the National League.

Boro are still in the hunt for the NPL’s Premier Division promotion play-offs and the club urged fans to get behind their new management duo at Morpeth Town on Saturday in a club statement announcing their appointment.

The club said: “We would like to announce that with immediate effect Garry Vaughan and Darren Lyons will be taking interim charge of Radcliffe FC until the end of the season.

“The pair bring a wealth of experience to the role. Vaughan took charge of Trafford and saw them rise to the Northern Premier League from the North West Counties.

“Lyons was a vital part of Karl Marginson’s management team at FC United of Manchester. During his time at FC he saw them power through the divisions to the National League.

“The pair will be looking to get the Boro back on track as we travel to Morpeth Town on Saturday afternoon. Get behind the lads as we look to drive back up the table. UTB.”

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Northern Premier Leag Northern Premier League, Radcliffe FC