Gainsborough Trinity get second chance in cup after Lincoln kicked out

Gainsborough Trinity are back in the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s cup after Lincoln United were kicked out of the competition.

The Holy Blues and manager Curtis Woodhouse were handed a second chance on Wednesday when they were re-instated in the Integro League Cup after United were found guilty of playing an ineligible player in their second round meeting.

NPL South East Division Lincoln had won the tie 3-0 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

NPL Premier Division Trinity will now host another NPL South East Division club, Kidsgrove Athletic, in the third round on Tuesday February 11.

According to an NPL statement, the date for the tie is subject to change because of Kidsgrove’s county cup commitments.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the big picture and latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, the paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.