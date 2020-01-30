Quantcast
Joe Maguire moves on from Gainsborough Trinity in search of a game

Joe Maguire has left BetVictor Northern Premier League Gainsborough Trinity in search of regular first team football.

The centre-half and older brother of England and Manchester United star Harry Maguire, left the NPL Premier Division club’s Northolme ground on Thursday.

The spitting image of his more famous footballing sibling and two years older, the 28-year-old initially joining Trinity in 2018 under former managers Lee Sinnott and John Reed. He has struggled to find first team action this season, making 12 appearances under new manager Curtis Woodhouse.

Holy Blues boss Woodhouse wished the former Scunthorpe United, Ilkeston FC, Nuneaton Town and Boston United defender well in a club statement confirming his departure.

Woodhouse said: “I’d like to thank Joe for his efforts at the football club. He always gave 100 percent but I felt it was best for both parties if Joe moved on to pursue regular first team football that I couldn’t give him here.

“No doubt Joe will be a good signing for somebody, wherever he decides to go next.”

Footballer-turned-boxer Woodhouse succeeded Liam King in October after standing down at Tadcaster Albion.

The 39-year-old former British Light Welterweight champion has also managed Sheffield FC, Goole, Hull United and Bridlington  as well as enjoyed a coaching stint at Lincoln City during David Holdsworth’s reign at Sincil Bank.

As a player, the UEFA A coach made more than 350 appearances for Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Rotherham United, Peterborough United, Hull City and Grimsby Town. He captained every club apart from the Blues.

