Ben Garrity becomes Warrington's first Football League star in 20 years

Ben Garrity Warrington Town

BetVictor Northern Premier League Warrington are celebrating the success of their first Football League graduate in twenty years after Ben Garrity signed for Blackpool.

Yellows chairman hailed Friday’s deadline day transfer of the all-action midfielder to League One as a “monumental day for the club” in a statement confirming his departure.for an undisclosed fee.

Garrity, 22, had made a total of 79 appearances for the Warrington and scored 19 goals, including 11 this season to top the club’s scoring charts.

The NPL Premier Division club’s chairman said: “It’s a monumental day for the club, with a player gaining Football League status via us for the first time in more than 20 years.

“It’s testament not only to Ben’s hard work, but also that of our manager Paul Carden, who has worked tirelessly to help bring the player on and develop him in to a position where multiple clubs have shown an interest.

“It is a positive that Warrington Town can be seen as a place that young footballers can come and not only impress in the first team, but be developed to an extent that they are then given the chance to become a full-time footballer once again.”

Garrity, who could make his debut for Simon Grayson’s Tangerines today (Saturday) against Oxford United, is “buzzing” about his dream move.

He told Blackpool’s website: “I’m made up and buzzing to be here. I just want to start off, get my foot in the door and get involved with the lads.

“This is a full-time opportunity to play football now and I need to get my head down, get fitter, stronger and do everything I can to continue improving my game.”

