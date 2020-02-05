Neil Reynolds agrees new two year deal with FC United of Manchester

BetVictor Northern Premier League FC United of Manchester have rewarded manager Neil Reynolds with a new two year contract.

Announced by the Rebels in a statement ahead of their trip to second-placed Basford United on Saturday, the new deal ties Reynolds to the club until the end of the 2022 season.

FC United currently sit fourth in the NPL’s Premier Division table, having recorded 13 wins so far this season under the guidance of Reynolds, pictured.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone connected to the club, I didn’t expect it when the club said there’s an offer on the table,” said Reynolds as he prepared his promotion-chasing side for their big match at the weekend.

“For me there was no thought of negotiating, just when can I sign it. This club means everything to me and in the short time I’ve been here I didn’t think I’d fall so hard for it but I have. I love being manager of the club.

“We’ve got the best fans, we’ve got great facilities, we’ve got a great set of players, we’ve got a great coaching team. I’ve got the backing from the board and my line manager Paul Smith, and I just want this journey to continue.

“I love every minute of it here at FC United and I still take the relegation personally, I set out to bring the good times back to FC and having the two year extension will help me do just that.”

FC United’s Adrian Seddon paid tribute to Reynolds on behalf of the board at Broadhurst Park.

“In October 2018 the club appointed a young manager who we felt had the drive to transform a stagnating football squad and culture,” said Seddon.

“Neil has overseen a complete squad revamp both in terms of the players brought in but equally a reconnect between the football club and its supporters that had eroded in recent years.

“We have a talented coaching staff and young vibrant squad who play an exciting brand of football on the pitch and have embraced the club and its supporters off it.”

He added: “We are delighted that Neil had no hesitation in extending his contract for a further two seasons and our shared ambition to bring success to our football club.”

Image courtesy of fc-utd.co.uk