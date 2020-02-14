Mark Swann all set for first outing as new Chasetown manager

Mark Swann is getting ready for his first outing as the new manager of Chasetown after the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s Scholars moved swiftly to name him as the successor to Scott Dundas.

Dundas departed by ‘mutual consent’ within 24 hours of last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Worksop Town, the reverse leaving the Scholars third from bottom in the NPL South East Division’s table and only five points above bottom-markers Wisbech Town.

Swann – who took training on Thursday night ahead of a trip to Spalding United in the NPL’s South East Division on Saturday – is no stranger to the fans having enjoyed three separate spells at the club, first as a player in 2007/08, as assistant manager a year later and then as reserve team boss in 2011.

A former Romulus manager, Swann, pictured, left Walsall Wood at the end of October with them sitting top of the Midland League Premier Division table. He had been due to charge for the first time on Wednesday night at Carlton Town before the fixture was hit by the weather and postponed.

Statement

Chasetown chairman and CEO Mike Joiner thanked Dundas for his work in a club statement announcing his successor’s appointment.

Th Scholars chief said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Scott who has been with the club since 2017 and wish him and his family all the very best for the future.

“Mark will take charge with immediate effect. We wish Mark and his management team, which will be announced shortly, all the very best and look forward to them taking the club forward to future success.”

