Huddersfield hero Lee Fowler makes first signing as new Radcliffe FC boss

Huddersfield Town’s promotion-winning hero Lee Fowler is the new manager of BetVictor Northern Premier League Radcliffe FC.

The former Welsh Under 21 international scored the clinching penalty when Town defeated Mansfield in the Third Division play-off final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2004.

Fowler, pictured, was named as the successor to Garry Vaughan on Saturday. Former Trafford boss Vaughan left on Tuesday, less than six weeks after taking over as interim manager alongside Darren Lyons following the departure of Jon Macken at the end of January.

Ex-FC United of Manchester boss Karl Marginson had been expected to take temporary charge at Stainton Road on Saturday against Buxton before the announcement and the postponement of the match following the arrival of Storm Dennis.

Fowler managed Nuneaton before taking over at Ilkeston Town in December 2018. The 36-year-old went on to get the new Robins promoted to Step 4 for the first time in their history with a win percentage of 60 percent.

Former Liverpool man David Thompson was named as his number two on Sunday night, the 42-year-old bringing a wealth of experience to the dugout at the NPL Premier Division club.

? | We are delighted to announce David Thompson as our new Assistant Manager. The former Liverpool man will be alongside Lee Fowler in the dugout. ?? Give David a warm welcome! #WelcomeDavid #WeAreRadcliffe #UTB pic.twitter.com/pri4vY2smr — Radcliffe FC (@radcliffeboro) February 16, 2020

The arrival of former Republic of Ireland Under-21 striker Stephen Dawson as Fowler’s first signing at the Neuven Stadium was also announced on Sunday.

He also brings a wealth of experience having played for a host of clubs including Barnsley, Bury, Crawley Town, Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood, Leicester City, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United.

The 34-year-old is in line to make his Boro debut against Whitby Town on Tuesday night.

A statement from the NPL Premier Division club read: “Radcliffe FC are delighted to announce that Lee Fowler has been appointed first team manager. Lee brings with him a wealth of experience, both on the pitch and on the touchline.

“He featured for Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood, Doncaster Rovers and Crawley Town across his 19-year playing career. Fowler is joining the club after successful spells [coaching] at Ilkeston, Nuneaton Town and Tamworth FC. “

Fowler, pictured, told the club’s fans: “I’m really looking forward to getting down to hard work and hopefully being able to bring some smiles and continuity to the club and then the players too.

“I will always be approachable before and after games and so will my players and staff. So any questions good or bad come have a pint or a coffee and a chat. Let’s get some smiles back on people’s faces, some positivity and a team to be proud of.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days, whatever the weather!

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of @radcliffeboro/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Northern Premier League, Radcliffe FC