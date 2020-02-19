Promotion-winning captain Danny Patterson leaves Worksop Town

Worksop Town’s promotion-winning captain Danny Patterson has left the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s Tigers.

Patterson, who skippered the Tigers to a league and cup double last season, left Sandy Lane with the club’s best wishes and thanks on Wednesday to join Yorkshire Amateurs in the Northern Counties East Football League.

As well as lifting the NCEFL Cup last term, the midfielder led his side to a 4-0 victory over Albion Sports in April 2019 , win promotion to the NPL’s South-East Division.

The 35-year-old is expected to go straight into the Ammers squad for their NCEFL Premier Division clash with Goole AFC at Bracken Edge on Saturday.

We'd like to thank Danny for his service to the club and wish him well for the future. Patto made 69 appearances whilst donning the amber and black stripes, he also was captain of the club during our momentous NCEL League and Cup double-winning season.

A Tigers statement read: “We’d like to thank Danny for his service to the club and wish him well for the future.

“Patto made 69 appearances whilst donning the amber and black stripes, he also was captain of the club during our momentous NCEL League and Cup double-winning season.”

Patterson leaves a club fighting for its future but with renewed hope after an “unbelievable” response to the club’s appeal for emergency cash to stave off a debts crisis.

The Tigers are asking for urgent donations as they looked to raise £30,000 by the end of the month to pay off debts or face closure.

Since launching the appeal two weeks ago, the club’s appeal has gathered pace, with Sky Sports frontman Jeff Stelling, Peter Crouch and Alan McInally all sharing their plight on social media

The lease to the club’s Sandy Lane home is owned by Pete Whitehead who has announced he will take over as the club’s chairman should the fundraising be successful.

Image courtesy of @worksoptownfc/Twitter