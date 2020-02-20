Curtis Woodhouse commits to Gainsborough Trinity until 2022

Footballer-turned-boxer Curtis Woodhouse has agreed a new two year deal to carry on managing BetVictor Northern Premier League Gainsborough Trinity.

The former British light-welterweight champion and Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Grimsby Town midfielder is pictured putting pen-to-paper on a new contract at The Northolme on Thursday.

According to Tweet posted by the Holy Blues, the 39-year-old former Sheffield FC, Goole, Hull United, Bridlington and Tadcaster Albion boss has committed to managing the Lincolnshire club until May 1 2022.

It’s official – @curtiswoodhous8 signs on the dotted line for the next two years – until 1 May 2022 ?#inittogether @gtfcchairman pic.twitter.com/H2a24z1bXy — Gainsborough Trinity (@GainsTrinityFC) February 20, 2020

Woodhouse succeeded Liam King at the NPL Premier Division Gainsborough in October 2019 after a brief but successful spell in charge of NPL North West Division side Taddy.

As a player, he earned four caps as an England U21s player. His professional boxing record stands at 29 fights 22 wins, 13 by knock-out, and 7 defeats.

The Trinity boss kicked off his career with York City’s centre of excellence before joining Sheffield United and transferring to Birmingham City for a fee of £1 million in 2001.

Before moving into management, his other clubs included Rushden & Diamonds, Mansfield and Town and Peterborough United.

Woodhouse – who also enjoyed a coaching stint at Lincoln City during David Holdsworth’s time as manager at Sincil Bank – takes his side to Mickleover Sports in the NPL’s top flight on Saturday.

Image courtesy of @GainsTrinityFC/Twitter

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Curtis Woodhouse, Gainsborough Trinity, Gainsborough Trinity FC, Northern Premier League