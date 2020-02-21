Promotion-chasing Workington rocked by chairman’s departure

Workington will have a new chairman and vice-chairman at the helm if they win promotion back to the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s top flight.

Reds chairman John Mackay and vice-chairman Ross Peacock announced they were standing down at the NPL North West Division leaders on Friday.

The duo, both appointed directors in October 2015, confirmed their departures on the club’s website ahead Saturday’s Cumbrian derby and a trip to Kendal Town for Danny Grainger’s promotion-chasers.

Mackay, pictured, had been chairman for the last two years and spoke of his pride leading the Reds in a club statement.

Mackay, who’s stood down down with immediate effect, said: “I am proud to have worked with the directors, managers, players and everyone involved with the club behind the scenes.

“There are some wonderful people who help to maintain our club and I would like to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to each and every one of them.

“I have enjoyed my time being involved with running the Reds immensely, and I am proud of what we have achieved in terms of growing the club’s community presence and making it much more financially stable and sustainable.

“There is a group of very good people we have been working with, who have shown a commitment to running the club going forward.

“I believe now is the right time for me to step down and let someone else take the reins, whilst I spend time with my partner, who has also recently retired, enabling us to see more of our respective families.”

Reds community director Peacock is looking forward to heading back to the terraces after also standing down as a director at Borough Park.

He told supporters: “It will be good just to be able to watch the games in the future from the terraces and enjoying the crack with fellow Reds fans.”

Images courtesy of workingtonafc.com & @John_Mackay9/Twitter

