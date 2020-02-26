Fundraising deadline looming in fight to save Worksop Town

Fundraisers are running out of time to raise the £30,000 needed by the end of the month to save Worksop Town from going out of business.

The BetVictor Northern Premier League club launched an emergency fundraising appeal to stop being closed down over outstanding debts at the start of February.

The NPL South East Division’s Tigers can trace their roots back to 1862 and Sky Sports frontman Jeff Stelling, Peter Crouch and Alan McInally have all all shared the plight of the world’s fourth oldest club on social media to boost fundraising.

By Wednesday morning, more than £7,300 had been raised since they started asking 300 fans, local businesses and sponsors to help them as part of a rescue deal with Peter Whitehead, the owner of the lease on their Sandy Lane home.

Provided the funds are raised in time, Whitehead will take over as chairman to help secure Town’s future. The rescue package has been organised by Worksop Town president Keith Ilett.

Ilett told the club’s website when it was launched: “I appreciate we have been here many times before but sadly we have now reached another crisis point in the club’s history.

“Pete Whitehead is a football man with business acumen who is committed to securing the future of the club, having already committed a substantial amount of money but he insists the £30,000 be raised towards settling outstanding monies owed by the club.

“He has already invested a huge amount of his own time over the past two months, advising us and helping us with future planning.”

He added: “Peter has given us a clear target. I urge everybody who cares for our club to do whatever they can to help us. Thank you.”

The Tigers won their first league title in 46 years last season, setting a new club record of 22 successive wins and attracted a crowd of 1,628 against Northern Counties Premier League promotion rivals Penistone Church to achieve promotion back to the Northern Premier League.

Sheffield FC, Hallam FC and Cray Wanderers are officially recognised as the only clubs older than them.

For more information and to donate, visit Worksop Town’s JustGiving fundraising page by clicking here.

