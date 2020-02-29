Tigers leaping after Worksop Town beat deadline by a day to raise £30k!

Worskop Town have raised the £30,000 they needed by the end of February to save themselves from going under amid a debt crisis.

The Tigers were roaring again in a Tweet to fans on Friday night confirming they’d hit the fundraising target with just over 24 hours to spare before tonight’s midnight deadline, the 2020 leap year buying the club an extra day’s grace!

The BetVictor Northern Premier League club launched an emergency fundraising appeal to stop being closed down over outstanding debts at the start of February.

By Wednesday morning, more than £7,300 had been raised by fans, local businesses and sponsors to help them secure a rescue deal with Peter Whitehead, the owner of the lease on their Sandy Lane home.

? BREAKING NEWS ? We can confirm that you all have helped us raise over £30,000 to save the world’s fourth oldest football club! To everyone who has donated, shared and spread the word, thank you so much for your support! More to come in the following days… pic.twitter.com/fmsNcKJJLI — Worksop Town FC (@worksoptownfc) February 28, 2020

Time to find the outstanding cash had looked to be running out before the post from Town’s official Twitter account, revealing the news and thanking fundraisers.

The Tigers posted: “We can confirm that you all have helped us raise over £30,000 to save the world’s fourth oldest football club! To everyone who has donated, shared and spread the word, thank you so much for your support! More to come in the following days…”

The NPL South East Division club’s fans, players and officials can trace their roots back to 1862 and Sky Sports frontman Jeff Stelling, Peter Crouch and Alan McInally have all being sharing the plight of the world’s fourth oldest club on social media to boost fundraising.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Northern Premier League, Worksop Town