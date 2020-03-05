Leaders South Shields secure services of Black Cats graduate Blair Adams

Former Notts County and Hartlepool United defender Blair Adams has been rewarded with a new two year deal at BetVictor Northern Premier League leaders South Shields.

The 28-year-old left-back is pictured putting pen-to-paper on a new contract to keep him at Mariners Park until the summer of 2022, with an option for a further year.

Since arriving in 2018, he’s gone on to make 74 appearances and score six times for the NPL Premier Division’s pace-setters.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract,” he told the club’s official website on Wednesday. “I’ve made no secret of how much I’ve enjoyed it here since the moment I signed.

Word on the street is that it was his love for the Futures Academy that clinched it!! ? #CoachAdams loving life and #BestSchoolDaysEver ? https://t.co/cigQe1jfp7 — South Shields FC Academy (@SSFCacademy) March 4, 2020

“I feel so comfortable and valued at this club and I think I’ve played some of my best football of recent years here, which has shown how much I’ve enjoyed it.

“We’ve only been in talks about the new contract for a few weeks so it has come around pretty quickly. I’m happy to have that security behind me and I’m looking forward to the next two or three years.”

Adams also coaches four times a week with the club’s Futures Academy at Mortimer Community College as he helps to develop the next generation of footballers.

A graduate of Sunderland’s academy in summer 2010 who’s also played for Brentford, Coventry City, Mansfield Town, and Northampton Town, Adams was not short of suitors when he joined Shields in 2018.

Looking back now on his decision to sign, he sees it as one of the best he has made and added: “The club has definitely lived up to and exceeded any expectations I had.

With just 12 games to go, we’re truly at the business end of the season now. Next up is a tough trip to Bamber Bridge on Saturday and we’re looking forward to seeing many of you there. We’re sure you’ll be right behind the lads as always as the season enters its final straight! pic.twitter.com/YS4she2J6C — South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) March 4, 2020

“I knew it was ambitious before I came in and I thoroughly enjoyed last season, although it was a massive disappointment to just miss out on promotion.

“This season has been another great one to be involved in and our goal is to win the league this time, so hopefully we can achieve that. There are also excellent plans for the club moving forward and I want to be a part of that.

“It has definitely surpassed expectations so far and that’s one of the biggest reasons I’m so excited to have signed a new contract. The club is so ambitious and has an exciting future, and I’m excited to see how big it can be.”

South Shields joint manager Graham Fenton said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Blair at the club for at least the next two years and possibly longer.

“He has been absolutely magnificent from the moment he stepped through the door here.

“He shows real professionalism and leadership in and around the dressing room and during games, and we’re very lucky to have him on board with us.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of @SouthShieldsFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Blair Adams, Northern Premier League, South Shields, South Shields FC