Simon Howarth agrees two year deal to carry on at Stalybridge Celtic

Simon Haworth has signed a new two-year contract to carry on managing the BetVictor Northern Premier League Stalybridge Celtic until the end of season 2021-22.

Howarth, along with assistant manager Gareth Roberts and goalkeeping coach Phil Jackson, all penned new deals on Friday with Warrington Town next up Bower Fold in the NPL’s top flight on Saturday.

The 42-year-old left Clitheroe in May 2018 to take the hot-seat at the NPL Premier Division club. A Welsh international, Haworth made more than 242 appearances as a pro for a number of clubs including Cardiff City, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers.

Stalybridge Celtic chairman Rob Gorski said: “Simon, Gaz [Roberts] and Jacko [Jackson] have made great progress this season on many levels.

? Celtic are thrilled to announce that First-Team Manager Simon Haworth has signed a new two-year deal! ? https://t.co/9Y2gMKttJi#UpTheCelts pic.twitter.com/aH3NIvKXbH — Stalybridge Celtic (@StalyCelticFC) March 6, 2020

“We were fourth and going so well as we approached the new year. We were playing a brand of football that we had not seen since Jim Harvey’s days.

“But Simon has skills off the field too. He understands business and is more than cognisant of the need to balance the books. Moreover, he also adds financial value too.

“We now have a fabulous relationship with Manchester United, of all teams, and Simon’s networking with Preston and Burnley means that his overall benefit to the club extends from the boardroom to the penalty spot.

“Simon has carte blanche to keep – and let go – anyone who he wants for next season. If people want to be a part of something bigger and better next season, then they need to prove that to him, and the club, in the remaining games.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of @StalyCelticFC/Twitter