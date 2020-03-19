Kidsgrove Athletic and Ryan Austin separate over results not virus

Kidsgrove Athletic and Ryan Austin have parted company with the BetVictor Northern Premier League club saying their manager’s departure has nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.

According to a statement released by the NPL South East Division club on Thursday, officials were looking for a fresh start within Austin into the third year of his reign and his side looking to miss out on the play-offs before the campaign was suspended on Monday.

The statement read: “Following a meeting, it has been agreed by all parties that the club is to part company with manager Ryan Austin.

“The decision is not one taken lightly but after three years at the helm the clubs hierarchy felt it was time to review the team’s management.

“Despite what now seems to be a premature end to the current season, recent results had all but ended the clubs play off ambitions.

“As a club we would like to acknowledge Ryan’s achievements in what was his first managerial role. In particular, the clubs FA Cup runs along with cementing the club in the league after years of relegation scraps.

“We would like the place on record our thanks to Ryan and wish him every success in the future.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days and the growing impact of the coronavirus on the game and society.

Image courtesy of kidsgroveathleticfc.com

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Kidsgrove Athletic, Kidsgrove Athletic FC, Northern Premier League