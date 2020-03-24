Kidsgrove Athletic install club legend Scott Dundas as new manager

BetVictor Northern Premier League Kidsgrove Athletic have installed club legend Scott Dundas as manager.

Dundas – who fired the Grove to a league and cup double and into an FA Vase semi-final while famously scoring 53 goals in the 1997/98 campaign – returned on Monday to succeed Ryan Austin following his departure last week.

According to a statement from the NPL South East Division club, Dundas will be assisted by former Grove boss Ant Buckle.

Dundas, pictured, took Norton United from the North West Counties League Premier Division into the NPL 2014 as well as the first round proper of the FA Cup the same year.

Kidsgrove Athletic are delighted to announced @Sco11Dund as the new manager of the club. The former Grove player will be assisted by former manager Ant Buckle.https://t.co/irvATVMP4V#BetVictorNPL pic.twitter.com/xsDVqFurhJ — Kidsgrove Athletic FC (@OfficialKAFC) March 23, 2020

After Norton United folded, he went on to guide Witton Albion and Alsager Town before enjoying successful spells at Newcastle Town and Chasetown.

The former striker will be able to call on the services of the man who took his record after the club’s top-goalscorer Anthony Malbon agreed a new deal on Monday.

Dundas told the club’s website: “It’s surreal with everything going on at the moment but I’m absolutely delighted to be Kidsgrove Athletic manager.

“I started here in 1992 with Pete Ward so to be back as the manager is fantastic and I have a great rapport with the fans.

“I like to play fast and attractive football and my teams score goals, and I want to be competing at the right end of the table.”

Good news for @OfficialKAFC as striker Anthony Malbon agrees a new deal with the clubhttps://t.co/nJTtMTAKAf pic.twitter.com/85Qi4DXzrx — James Hannah (@JimHannah1) March 23, 2020

Kidsgrove Athletic vice-chairman Ian Cooper added: “The club are extremely pleased with Scott’s appointment and given Scott’s history with the club I’m sure it will be popular with our supporters as well.

“With all clubs facing uncertain times, Scott will be given time to build the team he wants, to play the football he wants to play.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days on the growing impact of the coronavirus on the game and society.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Kidsgrove Athletic, Kidsgrove Athletic FC, Northern Premier League, Scott Dundas