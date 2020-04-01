Coronavirus battle: Matlock Town thank NHS with only offer they can

Matlock Town are giving away free season tickets for next season to NHS staff as a thank you for fighting the coronavirus crisis.

The BetVictor Northern Premier League club’s officials, who’ve launched a fundraising campaign to help the Gladiators survive football’s lockdown, say they’d offer brave health workers cash if they had it for “risking their lives to help others”.

Matlock Town vice-chairman Bryn Apperley told fans on Wednesday they wanted NHS workers to receive as much recognition as possible for working in unprecedented and difficult times to save the lives of others during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Apperley told the club’s website: “What the NHS are doing is tremendous. In these uncertain times it’s good to know they are there. We’ve no financial backing to offer but when we’re playing we can offer a good game of football at one of the nicest grounds with the nicest people in the country.”

Chairman Tom Wright and Manager @phillo07 explain why our donation heroes are so important! https://t.co/lu2xsFTLqB pic.twitter.com/1QIGfHrrT4 — STAY AT HOME! (@Matlock_TownFC) April 1, 2020

Adult season tickets were priced at £180 for the 2019/20 campaign. NHS workers can obtain their free season ticket by visiting the club shop when season tickets go on sale before the start of next season.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week for all the latest news in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football’s fightback.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, it’s always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @Matlock_TownFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Matlock Town, Matlock Town FC, NHS