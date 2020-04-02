Coronavirus battle: Northern Premier League’s academy going online

The BetVictor Northern Premier League’s pioneering league-wide football academy is going online until the coronavirus crisis is over.
The Northern Premier League Football Academy’s tutors are vowing to keep their students up to date during the public health crisis by using modern technology to keep teaching over the internet.
The football side of the educational programmes at the NPLFA’s clubs were all shut down on Monday March 23 following government advice on the stepping up of social distancing and the suspension of football across the country.
The NPLFA told students and their parents and guardians studies would continue in a statement on Wednesday.
It read: “The NPL Football Academy would like to thank all our students who have shown exceptional effort, commitment and adaptability to continue with their academic studies away from their usual classroom surroundings.
“Also a huge thanks to our tutors and all the parents/guardians who have gone above and beyond to support the students in what has been a difficult and testing week.
“Finally, a big appreciation to our regional managers who have worked long hours managing our programmes from home providing support and guidance to everyone above. Stay safe and lets continue to keep up the good work!”
The NPL became the first league competition in English football to launch a youth league and academy combining football with further education in 2014, opening its doors to more than 200 students at 10 pilot clubs.
Its since doubled in size and now offers degree courses as well as two year BTEC Level 3 qualifications in sport for 16-18-year-olds who want to combine their education with training and playing in senior Non-League football.
The continuing success of the NPLFA led to the BetVictor Southern League founding the SLFA, their own sister academy in September 2019.
Unlike the more well established NPLFA, tutors and coaches temporarily closed both sides of programmes although they are still processing applications for September’s intake.
The SLFA announced two weeks ago that is set to nearly double in size next term after a successful inaugural season with a further six teams getting on board.
The Isthmian League is also set to launch another own sister academy in September 2021 with the long term aim of establishing 16 club academies in each of the BetVictor sponsored Step 4 and 4 competitions.
