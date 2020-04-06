Coronavirus battle: Colne pause plans for new stadium until it’s all over

Posted on by in Northern Premier League with

The coronavirus crisis has forced BetVictor Northern Premier League Colne to call a halt to plans to move to a brand new stadium.

The Reds announced over the weekend that the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak and the termination of the NPL North West Division campaign had put paid to plans to leave Holt House for a new 5,000-capacity stadium, at least for now.

The two-year-old project – which includes an artificial pitch, bar area, function and changing rooms and a second grass pitch – will be restarted as soon as the public health crisis is brought under control and football returns.

Colne FC chairman Ryan Haigh also warned fans in a statement updating them on the club’s health that they may still need any prayers they can spare to come through the global pandemic, with or without a new home.

He said: “Unfortunately our stadium plans are now on hold. Two years of hard work with council officers, planners and local businesses has been halted by this horrible virus.

“The community benefits alone dictate this is a project we still plan to deliver if it is still viable and when we are all ready and able to start our lives again.

“As the proud custodian of Colne F.C. we must keep our eyes on the economic implications and pray we have a club to return to.”

After enduring an indifferent league season and numerous weather related postponments, the Reds were 15th in the table when the season was suspended nearly a month ago and subsequently ended.

Under the guidance of manager Steve Cunningham, they did come within 90 minutes of reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup before being beaten 5-0 by Gateshead in the fourth qualifying round.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week for great features and all the latest news in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @Colne_FC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Colne FC, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Northern Premier League