Coronavirus battle: Mickleover Sports put off playing on 3G, for now

BetVictor Northern Premier League Mickleover Sports have postponed plans to install a 3G pitch this summer with football in lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Work on installing the new surface at the Don Amott Arena was due to start in July but has now been shelved until next year. Disappointed officials say it should still be ready in time for whenever season 2021/22 starts.

Announced in August 2019, the project also includes plans to build tennis and bowls facilities for local community use.

The NPL Premier Division club’s officials told fans they regretted having to delay the deal with the league’s official pitch sponsors GreenFields but had little choice with the onset of the public health crisis and the abandonment of season 2019/20.

The Derbyshire club’s move to play on 3G at the Don Amott Arena was officially dashed in a statement on Tuesday.

It read: “The committee of Mickleover Sports Football Club are disappointed to have to postpone the building of a 3G stadium football pitch. Due to the current outbreak of Coronavirus it was felt that the health and safety of those involved in the construction of the pitch should be paramount.

“Consequently the uncertainty over its effect on the timing of the construction and the still unconfirmed start of the next football season, rendered the planning of the project difficult from both a financial and logistical point of view. With regret therefore a postponement was agreed.

“The club remains convinced that this project is necessary for its future development and viability, and as a provision of important sporting facilities in the local community. It is anticipated that the pitch will instead be built before the start of the 2021/22 season.”

The Northern Premier League’s season, along with those of all leagues at Steps 3 to 7, was terminated by the Football Association two weeks ago. The decision sparked huge controversy after the campaign was declared null and void with no promotion or relegation below Step 2.

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, more than 180 clubs had signed a petition by the weekend calling on the governing body to reconsider how season 2019/20 is concluded ahead of a meeting of the FA Council on Tuesday.

The National League, originally suspended until 3 April, have opted to extend the 2019/20 season “indefinitely”. As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, National League, National League North and South and Women’s Super League still aim to complete the 2019/20 season.

