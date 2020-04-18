Coronavirus battle: Bamber Bridge fans blow away fundraising target!

Bamber Bridge fans have blown away the fundraising target they’ve set to help the Northern Premier League club get through the coronavirus crisis.

After setting an initial target of £1,500 only five days ago, nearly 150 supporters at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium had raised more than £4,000 by lunchtime on Saturday, the total standing at £4,015 at 2pm and still rising.

The Crowdfunding initiative was set up by Brig stalwarts Ruth Hornby and Nick Boardman. The duo’s appeal to fans read: “Bamber Bridge FC along with many Non-League football clubs face an uncertain future due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The early termination of the 19/20 season along with the ongoing lockdown means the club have lost vital income from games and functions and events in the clubhouse.

Once again THANK YOU everyone. It’s quite unbelievable but we are now over £4000! When we set the appeal off we thought £1500 was an ambitious target so hitting £4k in a few days has just blown us away. Stay safe everyone. #upthebrig https://t.co/dfVCUPGaNM — Bamber Bridge FC (@BamberBridgeFC) April 18, 2020

“The football club has been an integral part of the local community since it’s foundation in it’s current form in 1974. As well as the football team, the club also provides facilities for other local sports teams and the clubhouse provides a key community facilities and social events.

“We are aiming to raise funds to bridge the gap for the club due to the ongoing pandemic. This page has the full support of the Bamber Bridge FC committee and all money raised will be donated to the club. Every donation, no matter how small will be greatly appreciated by the club.”

For more information and to donate, click here. The NPL Premier Division club will also say thanks to local NHS workers next season by offering them free admission to all home league fixtures.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan told the club’s website on Thursday: “As a club we really wanted to do something to acknowledge the amazing work that the NHS does, not during this pandemic but all the time.

“I put the idea of free match admission to our chairman Brian Ginty and he agreed without hesitation, which is fantastic. It’s only a small gesture, but we just wanted to say thank you.”

Tagged Bamber Bridge, Bamber Bridge FC, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Northern Premier League