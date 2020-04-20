Coronavirus battle: Graham Drury commits to Stamford for next term

Stamford manager Graham Drury will be restarting the Northern Premier League club’s push for promotion after the coronavirus.

The former Boston United, Corby Town and Holbeach United boss, pictured, penned a new deal over the weekend after seeing his side’s dreams of returning to the NPL’s top flight shattered by football’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Before the premature halt to the NPL South East Division campaign in March, the Daniels sat just two points behind leaders Leek Town in second spot having won 22 of their 29 outings.

Drury has been enjoying his third spell as Daniels boss since 2015 having first taken the reins in 2005. Stamford chairman David Whitby told the club’s fans he’s backing Drury and his side to be back in form and chasing promotion whenever next term starts.

Whitby said: “It is fantastic news to have secured Graham’s services for the next campaign and we hope that we can begin it where we left off!

“Graham is a pleasure to work with and I believe he is vital in helping with the club’s development and ambition in our quest for higher level football in the football pyramid. His non-stop and hard working attitude along with his player knowledge and contacts are second to none.

“I believe that it was our best season for many years with a fantastic attacking style of football being played. Graham’s recruitment close season was superb with virtually a whole new squad being assembled who immediately gave 100% commitment to the club with their fantastic attitude and skill.

“The team worked and gelled together very quickly and at the time of ending the season were just two points off being top of the league and chasing league leaders Leek Town hard. I would like to thank each and every member of the playing squad who I believe put in some fantastic and memorable performances.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @StamfordAFC1896/Twitter

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Graham Drury, Northern Premier League, Stamford AFC