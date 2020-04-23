No messing about when it comes to backing the NHS by Hyde United!

Hyde United are not messing about when it comes to showing their support for local NHS workers risking their lives to the coronavirus.

The Tigers started saluting the NHS on a giant billboard facing onto a main road near their Belle Vue home this week before people across the UK celebrated carers and key workers on their doorsteps for the fifth week in a row on Thursday night.

Situated along the A57 Hyde Road, the huge sign also reinforces the stay home, stay safe message to protect the NHS and save more lives.

Hyde’s initiative is only one of the latest from a host of Northern Premier League clubs since the UK entered lockdown in March.

If you happen to be on the Hyde Road (A57) near Belle Vue you may see us showing our support to our @NHSuk. A Big thank you to @Alightmediauk for the opportunity to do this and for turning it around so quickly. #StayHomeStaySafe #NHS #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/NNpuMqgAjS — Hyde United FC (@hydeunited) April 20, 2020

It was made possible after the NPL Premier Division club teamed up with the billboard’s owners Alight Media to send their message after the advertising giants invited organisations elsewhere to do the same for the NHS.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football and society.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle!

Images courtesy of @hydeunited/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Hyde United, Hyde United FC, Northern Premier League