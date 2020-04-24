FC United of Manchester need £15,000 but not before good causes

FC United of Manchester are giving fans a chance to be their assistant manager next season as the star prize in a £15,000 fundraiser if more important causes don’t suffer.

The NoDrainNoGame initiative is kicking off on Saturday to coincide with what would have been their final home game of the regular Northern Premier League campaign against Witton Albion.

FCUM need the cash to carry out essential drainage work on the pitch at Broadhurst Park but are asking supporters to consider more urgent needs during the coronavirus crisis before donating.

Famed for their fundraising since founding the club in 2005, they’ve told fans to put their own needs and causes supporting the NHS and their local communities first before helping them.

The Rebels, who were in the hunt for promotion back to the National League North at the first attempt before the season was abandoned, need to raise the funds over the next four weeks.

As well the chance to be the NPL Premier Division club’s number two for the day next term, supporters can donate to be in the official team photo and take a friend along to and from an away game with the team on the coach.

A FCUM statement on Friday read: “This Saturday was due to be our last game of the season against Witton Albion as we looked to cement home advantage in the play-offs. We’ll never know what might have been but we can still influence the future.

“So, at three o’clock this Saturday, as FC United would have come out to play, we’re launching our Crowdfunder #NoDrainNoGame. We’re asking supporters to donate whatever you can afford in exchange for rare prizes in our new crowdfunding campaign #NoDrainNoGame.

“The club needs to raise £15,000 over the next month to carry out essential drainage work to the pitch this summer or we face having games postponed next season. Every postponed Saturday game costs us around £8,000 in lost matchday revenue when it’s rearranged to midweek.

“We had budgeted for the work but due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are set to lose more than £220,000 in revenue. We are extremely grateful to Manchester City Council and HMRC for their extra support, including grants, as well as the fantastic fundraising efforts of our supporters.

“However, the money we have been fortunate enough to receive so far isn’t enough to cover the renovation of the pitch drains. Despite this, it’s still essential that we carry out the work this summer or next season we will lose out on matchday income and other revenue streams, such as filming venue hire.

“If we lose out on vital revenue it impacts what we can achieve on and off the pitch in Moston and the wider community. It really is a case of #NoDrainNoGame. We know that some supporters are struggling financial during these uncertain times and there are many worthy causes needing support, so we are simply asking that if you can afford to make a donation please do so.”

