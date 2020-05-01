Generous Hollywood producer can sit where he wants at Matlock Town!

Matlock Town will roll out the red carpet for Hollywood producer and new Gladiators vice-president Robert Molloy after he rode to their rescue.

The Non-League fan and grandson of former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner produced the 2018 live action remake of Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

Molloy, who was already following the Gladiators on Twitter, created a flurry of headlines this week when he accepted the honorary position after donating £3,500 to the Northern Premier League club’s coronavirus fundraising campaign.

After also helping out nearby Derbyshire amateur club Wirksworth Ivanhoe and Manchester-based Denton Town with donations, the Bayern Munich fan’s generosity helped the NPL Premier Division club’s fundraisers smash through their £15,000 target on Wednesday.

Matlock Town chairman Tom Wright told the club’s website: “We’re absolutely delighted that Rob has accepted our offer to become a vice president. What he’s done for us so far is fantastic and we’re all looking forward to meeting him in person and showing him what a great little club we have here.”

Born and raised in Florida, working for the Yankees since the age of 13 in sports administration with his grandfather and family of uncles helped sparked Molloy’s interest in the Non-League game.

“Last year I wanted to know more about the Non-League teams and the fact that Matlock have been around for about 145 years intrigued me,” explained Molloy, pictured.

“I wanted to become more involved with the club so when Tom the chairman contacted me asking if I would like to be an honorary vice president, I was delighted to accept. Going forward, I’d like to ensure that the club’s successful, has the passion and the heart to move on up the leagues.”

The new vice president is looking forward to seeing the Gladiators in action and meeting players, management, officials and fans at the Proctor Cars Stadium when the public health crisis is over.

He said: “Whenever we get the schedule for the upcoming season I’ll be there for the home opener and possibly before to check the grounds. I’m greatly looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Gladiators boss Paul Phillips and his management team are setting off on an 875 mile ride today (Friday), the equivalent distance between Lands End and Jon o’ Groats, to raise funds for the club and NHS.

They had been planning to do it physically out on the roads but are likely to be peddling gym bikes with trackers instead with the UK’s strict lockdown still in force.

Images courtesy of @Matlock_TownFC/Twitter

