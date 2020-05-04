Carl Macauley and Gary Martindale agree new deals with Witton Albion

Witton Albion boss Carl Macauley and his number two Gary Martindale are staying on to guide the Northern Premier League club when football returns.

The duo, pictured, penned new two year deals at Wincham Park over the weekend, only days after the NPL Premier Division club announced a new six year groundshare agreement at their home with tenants Northwich Victoria.

As reported in Sunday’s NLP, the North West Counties Vics are extending their stay to the end of season 2025/26. Witton Albion also flatly denied any suggestion of a merger, chairman John Salmon confirming the move was solely a business decision.

Macauley returned to the club as manager in October 2015, having previously spent two successful years as a player at Wincham Park between 1994 and 1996.

How many years have you been at Witton, gaffer? 2?? more to come after new two-year deals agreed with both Carl Macauley & assistant Gary Martindale ?#WeAreAlbion #WittonAlbion #UTA ?? pic.twitter.com/RY2jEiKL2j — Witton Albion Football Club (@WittonAlbion) May 2, 2020

The duo had worked together at Vauxhall Motors and Marine before teaming up Wincham Park and masterminding the club’s return to the NPL’s top flight in 2017 via the play-offs.

Salmon told fans: “I have been in discussions with the management team and have been extremely impressed with the way Carl and Gary have coped with the poor hand they were dealt with at the beginning of the season.

“I am delighted to inform you that they have agreed to extend their contracts for a period of two years taking us to May 2022.”

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from Sunday!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

If you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now, along with the rest of The NLP archive. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @OfficialNorthernPrem/@WittonAlbion/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Carl Macauley, Northern Premier League, Witton Albion, Witton Albion FC