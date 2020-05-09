Colne bring in ex-Crawley coach Nathan Rooney as new head coach

Northern Premier League Colne FC have unveiled former Crawley Town number two Nathan Rooney as their new head coach.

A former Head of Youth at Fleetwood Town, Rooney, pictured, has spent the past two seasons in League Two with Crawley Town and as a first team coach with Carlisle United.

At Fleetwood, he was involved in managing both the youth and the development squad at The Cod Army for three years.

His appointment on a two year contract to fill the void at Holt House left by the resignation of long-serving manager Steven Cunningham was announced in a statement from the NPL Division One West club on Saturday.

We are delighted to announce that @NathanRooney89 has agreed to join the Club as First Team Head Coach! Please see the Club’s full statement below and join us in welcoming Nathan to the Red Army!! ??? pic.twitter.com/T2yW9tnWmf — Colne F.C. (@Colne_FC) May 8, 2020

Colne FC chairman Ryan Haigh said: “We couldn’t turn down an opportunity to have such a bright young coach head up our team for the next season, and we are really pleased to have Nathan on board.

“The fact that Nathan, being a local lad, is excited and willing to join Colne is both a coup for the club but also shows the character of Nathan, in that he shares our vision and ambition for progress.

“The players will no doubt be keen to start working alongside someone that has already gotten some experience in the leagues, and I’m sure that Nathan’s professionalism will filter down throughout the whole club from the moment we get things up and running again.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NorthernPremLge/Twitter

