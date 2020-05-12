Ex-Dolly Blues and Hatters boss Phil Brown calls it a day at Clitheroe

Title-winning manager Phil Brown has stepped down at Clitheroe after a single season in the Shawbridge hot-seat.

The Northern Premier League’s Blues started the hunt for his successor today after the one-time Stockport County caretaker manager and his assistant Dave McCann resigned on Monday.

Brown, who also works at Preston North End’s academy and masterminded Lancaster City’s NPL First Division North championship triumph in 2017, had guided the Blues to sixth spot in the NPL’s North West Division before the coronavirus pandemic saw the season abandoned.

Having succeeded Lee Ashforth last summer, Brown blamed juggling several commitments for not taking on the challenge of picking up where he’d left off.

Phil Brown steps down as 1st team manager.https://t.co/D8Fb5RqH9L — Clitheroe FC (@ClitheroeFC) May 11, 2020

He told the club’s website: “Like many, the current situation has made me reflect on my current commitments and although I really enjoyed managing Clitheroe FC last season, I’ve made the decision not to continue.

“I’ve met some great people in my short time at the club. The chairman, committee, volunteers and supporters all made me feel welcome from the onset. The support I received was excellent and I can’t thank everyone enough. Take care and stay safe.”

Clitheroe chairman Lee Sharples said: “The Board of Directors wish to thank Phil and his assistant Dave McCann for all their hard work during the 2019/20 season and for their professional approach on and off the field.

“Phil did an amazing job during his spell with the Blues and has seen a transformation in fortunes, where he took a club that finished 18th in the 2018/29 season to finishing sixth in the 2019/20 season.

“I would personally like to thank Phil, who has been a pleasure to work with since the moment he accepted the role. Phil has always been open and honest, and always kept a clear, open line of communication with myself.

“I wish Phil all the best for his future whether that is at another club or whether this club was his last. The search for a new manager begins straight away and we will be putting out a formal advert in the next few days.”

