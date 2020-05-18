Former skipper David Lynch is back at Clitheroe as player-manager

Former Clitheroe skipper David Lynch has returned to the Northern Premier League’s Blues as player-manager.

The ex-Altrincham, Halifax, Southport and Alfreton midfielder, pictured, was installed as the successor to Phil Brown in the Shawbridge hot-seat over the weekend.

Former Huddersfield and Birmingham midfielder and England U21 international Chris Holland was appointed as his number two, along with Carl Garner as director of football at the NPL North West Division club.

Garner has spent the last five years working on player recruitment and scouting for Fleetwood Town, Stockport County and Chester City.

Clitheroe FC is pleased to welcome the new U21’s management team.https://t.co/WQJhy26U90 — Clitheroe FC (@ClitheroeFC) May 18, 2020

The Blues also named Michael Worthington, the head the football Academy at Accrington and Rossendale College, as the new manager of their U21s on Monday.

Clitheroe chairman Lee Sharples moved swiftly to name a successor to former Lancaster City boss Brown who stepped down last week after only a season at the helm.

Sharples told Blues fans in a club statement: “David has been a true professional since first making contacted about the managers role. David’s desire and passion to not only work for the club but to help the club grow and succeed both on field and off field working in line with the clubs new recruitment process was a delight to hear.”

Lynch said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the new Clitheroe FC manager. This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead. As previous club captain I understand the passion the fans have for the club and the level of expectation demanded from every player that pulls on the blue shirt.

“I have some fantastic memories of playing for Clitheroe Football Club and I look forward to making many more as manager. I am delighted that somebody with the footballing CV of Chris Holland will be joining me as assistant manager.

“My aim is to build on the success of last season and the stability brought in by Phil Brown. The ambition and direction of the Board is exciting and despite a number of offers to continue playing at a higher level, the offer was simply one that I could not turn down.

“The hard work very much starts now and I can’t wait to get going. I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board for this fantastic opportunity.”

A title-winning manager with Lancaster City, Brown had guided the Blues to sixth spot in the NPL’s North West Division as the successor to Lee Ashforth before the coronavirus wrecked the abandoned 2019/20 season.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @ClitheroeFC/Twitter

