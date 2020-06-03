Andy Keogh turns down top job to focus on playing for Mossley

Andy Keogh has turned down the chance to carry on managing Mossley on a permanent basis when Northern Premier League football returns.

The Lilywhites are looking for a new boss after their former skipper and interim manager, pictured, told officials at Seel Park he wants to concentrate on his playing career after holding the fort since the departure of Dave Wild in February.

The 32-year-old’s side were sitting in seventh spot in the NPL North West Division when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.

Mossley AFC vice-chair Callum Irving said “We have spoken at length over the past two months and chatted through all options. It’s an absolute testament to Andy of how he has approached these conversations with honesty, integrity and reflection.

“It’s still his desire to focus on playing for the next few seasons and the club are fully behind him in that decision. Andy took on the interim role and not only achieved in terms of playing and results, but also carried himself with great class and led by example across the board.

“Andy still harbours ambitions to manage one day and we have discussed how the club can support him on this journey as he continues his playing career.”

Keogh re-joined the club for a third time in February 2018 and was named by Wild as his captain ahead of the 2018/19 season. In total, the attacking midfielder has made 206 appearances for the club.

Wild stood down to join the touchline team at Matlock Town as number two to Paul Phillips with the Lilywhites in tenth spot and chasing promotion.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @MossleyAFC/Twitter

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

