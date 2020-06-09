Independent tribunal dismisses South Shields promotion challenge

South Shields are considering their next steps after their legal challenge to the Football Association’s decision to suspend promotion and relegation was dismissed on Tuesday.
The Mariners were leading the Northern Premier League’s top flight and on course for promotion to National League North when football was suspended following the onset of the coronavirus in March and the UK lockdown.
An FA statement read: “An independent arbitral tribunal has dismissed a legal challenge brought by South Shields FC against the decision of The FA Council to end the season with no promotion or relegation at Steps 3 to 7 of the National League System due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The three person panel rejected the club’s arguments in their entirety that the decision was unlawful.
“The FA is acutely aware that any decision taken in such difficult circumstances would leave some clubs disappointed. However, we welcome the findings of the independent tribunal that the decision of The FA Council was taken after due and proper consultation and following careful consideration of the alternative options.”
An independent arbitral tribunal has dismissed a legal challenge brought by South Shields FC against the decision of The FA Council to end the season with no promotion or relegation at Steps 3 to 7 of the National League System. Full statement: https://t.co/NJszDDhznt. pic.twitter.com/NL2C2zgvg0
— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) June 9, 2020
To read the full text of the tribunal’s decision click here.
It is with great disappointment that the club can confirm a legal challenge relating to the decision to null and void the 2019-20 season from step 3 to 7 has been unsuccessful.
Full details ? https://t.co/jMjFmdXMen
— South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) June 9, 2020
For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!
In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.
Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.
Have you voted yet in the 2020 National Game Awards with the polls closing on Thursday? Click here today to cast your vote in single or multiple categories in this season’s ‘Virtual NGAs’!
The Non-League Paper is also a finalist in the 2020 Football Content Awards. Help The NLP win one of football’s Oscars by voting today via the accolades’ website or social media platforms.
To vote via the website click here
To vote via Twitter click here
To vote via Instagram click here
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association, South Shields, South Shields FC