Quantcast
The Non-League Football Paper

Missed us? Buy The NLP here!

Subscribers login | Free sample

Newsletter

Get our weekly Football email
Home / Latest News / Independent tribunal dismisses South Shields promotion challenge

Independent tribunal dismisses South Shields promotion challenge

Posted on by in , with 0 Comments
Football Association National League Football Association Hartlepool United FA Trophy South Shields

South Shields are considering their next steps after their legal challenge to the Football Association’s decision to suspend promotion and relegation was dismissed on Tuesday.

The Mariners were leading the Northern Premier League’s top flight and on course for promotion to National League North when football was suspended following the onset of the coronavirus in March and the UK lockdown.

An FA statement read: “An independent arbitral tribunal has dismissed a legal challenge brought by South Shields FC against the decision of The FA Council to end the season with no promotion or relegation at Steps 3 to 7 of the National League System due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The three person panel rejected the club’s arguments in their entirety that the decision was unlawful.

“The FA is acutely aware that any decision taken in such difficult circumstances would leave some clubs disappointed. However, we welcome the findings of the independent tribunal that the decision of The FA Council was taken after due and proper consultation and following careful consideration of the alternative options.”

To read the full text of the tribunal’s decision click here.

For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

Non-League Paper NLP National League

ESSENTIAL READ: This week’s NLP

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Have you voted yet in the 2020 National Game Awards with the polls closing on Thursday? Click here today to cast your vote in single or multiple categories in this season’s ‘Virtual NGAs’!

The Non-League Paper

The Non-League Paper is also a finalist in the 2020 Football Content Awards. Help The NLP win one of football’s Oscars by voting today via the accolades’ website or social media platforms.

To vote via the website click here
To vote via Twitter click here
To vote via Instagram click here

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged , , , ,

Liked this story? Share it!

PinIt

Related Posts


[snack_ad id="6539132" type="1by1"]