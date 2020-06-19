Record-breaking rookie Calum McIntyre is new Runcorn Linnets boss

Calum McIntyre has been named as the new manager of Runcorn Linnets following the sacking of Michael Ellison in May.

McIntyre was appointed on Thursday almost a month after the Northern Premier League club dismissed his title-winning predecessor after four years at the helm.

The Linnets also unveiled a new club badge this week and completed the renovation of their pitch and a makeover Millbank as they ramp up preparations for the new season.

The rookie boss will combine his new role at the NPL North West Division club with his existing commitments as a youth team manager and head coach at Chester FC’s academy.

The 26-year-old has already set one record on the touchline in April 2018 when he became the youngest manager in the history of the professional game as caretaker boss of the Blues when they were full-time in the National League.

McIntyre told the fan-run club’s website: “I am delighted to be joining Runcorn Linnets. This was a terrific opportunity to move into senior management.

“This is a terrific football club and one that I am a committed to playing my part in delivering success to. I am pleased to be inheriting such a talented group and look forward to speaking to existing players over the coming days.

“Over the coming weeks, I look forward to getting to know the supporters and volunteers at the club and working together ahead of the return to football when it is safe to do so.”

Linnets chairman Mike Bignall said: “The recruitment process was very thorough. In total, we had 31 candidates for the position, a phenomenal response, the overall calibre being extremely high.

New season, new manager, new pitch… new brand! We are delighted to introduce our new look Runcorn Linnets FC badge. Read more about the new badge below:

????????https://t.co/lZ5PhNjnEu pic.twitter.com/iVFLoPPM3k — Runcorn Linnets FC (@RuncornLinnets) June 18, 2020

“Calum isn’t someone who had been on our radar but his application and CV leapt off the page and made him a candidate we felt we had to speak to, and when interviewed, Calum impressed the panel immensely.

“For a young man, his knowledge, attention to detail and ethos on how football clubs should operate and develop, especially in the fan-owned model from his experience at Chester FC, perfectly align with the plans and progression of our great club.

“We were particularly impressed with Calum’s proposed level of professionalism that he will introduce, his intricate knowledge of players at non-league level all over the North West, and his passion for developing young players into top-class footballers. This will align perfectly with our Under-21s team with whom Calum will be working closely.

“We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to a very exciting next step in our club’s short history.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @RuncornLinnets/Twitter