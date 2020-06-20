Sutton Coldfield Town can light up new season from a mobile phone!

Sutton Coldfield Town are looking forward to lighting up the new Northern Premier League season after installing new state-of-art floodlights.
Costing approximately £110,000, the new LED floodlights at Coles Lane can be turned off or even dimmed individually using a mobile phone!
The six-figure project to replace NPL South East Division club’s ageing and inefficient floodlights has been in planning for three years.
It was finally given the thumbs up last week following a £68k grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadium Improvement Fund and a £20k community grant from Sutton Coldfield Town Council, the shortfall being made up by club fundraisers.
@MuscoLighting work at Coles Lane continues at pace with the precast concrete bases in, the floodlights themselves have now been erected!
They will make a huge difference to light and visual pollution by reducing footprint and focusing the light at the pitch!#COYR #ROYALS pic.twitter.com/DZLjCzt9Aj
— Sutton Coldfield Town FC (@SCTFC) June 19, 2020
Started this week, the work is being carried out by Musco, world leaders in floodlighting systems who’ve just finished lights at several Premier League grounds including Spurs and Burnley and previously at Wembley.
The new system will also benefit West Bromwich Albion Women who’ve just agreed a groundshare deal at Coles Lane for football’s return.
A Royals spokesperson said: “We are really grateful to the FA and Sutton Coldfield Town Council for this support without which we couldn’t have proceeded.
“It is a fast track project having been ready to go as soon as we heard about our grant applications and should be completed around the end of June. Let’s hope we have some football to try them out soon!”
The Royals have been improving their home for more than a decade. Other improvement include the installation of a 3G pitch, new perimeter fencing, new turnstiles, a new stand, new toilets in the clubhouse, new referees changing rooms and a host of other smaller projects.
More images of the work carried out on the new LED Floodlights so far by @MuscoLighting as the precast concrete bases are secured into 10 feet deep foundations.
These lights are the same as those installed at @SpursOfficial @BurnleyOfficial & @Arsenal grounds!#COYR #ROYALS pic.twitter.com/5M0HmaO3SL
— Sutton Coldfield Town FC (@SCTFC) June 18, 2020
The FSIF is the country’s largest provider of grants towards projects that help improve the comfort and safety of football grounds in both the professional and amateur game.
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @SCTFC/Twitter
Tagged Football Foundation, Northern Premier League, Sutton Coldfield Town, The Football Foundation