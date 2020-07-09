Grantham Town grab ex-Harrogate and Trinity striker Ashley Worsfold

Grantham Town have snapped up former Harrogate Town striker Ashley Worsfold following his release from Basford United.

Gingerbreads boss Martin McIntosh made the hot-shot his second signing of the week on Wednesday after adding 25-year-old former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Harry Middleton to his squad for the new Northern Premier League season.

Worsfold, pictured, scored 53 goals in 143 appearances for Gainsborough Trinity, staying with the Holy Blues last season despite relegation from National League North before earning a move to Basford United last November for a four-figure fee.

Previously a target of Stockport County and Darlington, the 29-year-old is ready for his new challenge at The Meres alongside veteran striker Liam Hardy, his teammate at both Buxton and Harrogate.

It’s 9AM on Ash Wednesday! Read all about #thegingerbreads latest signing on https://t.co/2xnUiM8c7x but here is what he can do!! https://t.co/pYfvzvkIcp — Grantham Town FC (@granthamtownfc) July 8, 2020

The frontman told the NPL Premier Division club’s fans: “I’m really happy to be joining the club. I’ve worked with the manager and played with some of the squad before and I’m hoping it’s going to be a really good season.

“The style of play that the manager wants to use going forward is one that really suits me, and after my spell at Basford, where I wasn’t really suited to it, I needed a new start, and this was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

‘I’ve got a good feeling about this and I’m looking forward to hopefully scoring lots of goals this season,” added Worsfold who was released by Basford last month by mutual consent after scoring twice in 18 appearances

McIntosh told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to bring Ash to the club. He had a small spell at Basford after scoring goals at Gainsborough and for one reason or the other it didn’t work out and as soon as he became available, I was on the phone to him straight away.

“He’s well known by the fans for his time at other clubs in Lincolnshire and is a proven goalscorer. He will excite the fans and I know he is keen to get started.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, @granthamtownfc, @GainsTrinityFC/Twitter & YouTube

