Wanted man Ryan Qualter makes Matlock Town his next destination

Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips made Ryan Qualter his ninth signing of the summer on Friday as he restructures his squad for the new Northern Premier League season.

The Gladiators beat off stiff competition from a host of other sides and National League North clubs for the experienced central defender, pictured in action for the Boston United.

The 28-year-old was released by Alfreton Town at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, having been with the Reds since moving from the Pilgrims a year earlier.

Qualter has plenty of experience in both the Northern Premier League and National League North having previously featured for Ossett Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Scarborough Athletic and Shaw Lane, a point not lost on Phillips.

He told the NPL Premier Division club’s website: “First and foremost he’s played with a lot of the lads we have here already. He’s a leader who’s captained sides and his example both on and off the pitch will serve as an example to all those around him.

“He conducts himself brilliantly and he’s what we missed last season, a centre half who can be a problem in both boxes. It’s a brilliant advert for the club and at the age he is, he can be a fixture here for a number of years as we strive to move the club on.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

