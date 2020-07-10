Simon Czubik is back at Mossley on permanent basis after loan spells

Northern Premier League Mossley AFC announced the signing of Simon Czubik on Friday following the striker’s release by Stockport County, writes Alex Thrower.

The 21-year-old centre-forward is back in familiar surroundings, having played at Seel Park 16 times across two separate loan spells with The Lilywhites.

County boss Jim Gannon was among the first wish the graduate from the National League club’s academy well in a post on social media.

The greater Manchester-based club were seventh in the NPL’s Division One North-West last season when it was wrecked by the coronavirus and Czubik will be adding some much-needed firepower when the new season kicks off.

Congrats and best wishes to both @Szymonczubik and @MossleyAFC Great kid and always a true professional, even from day one at Academy. Looking forward to seeing you play and grow as a player. — James Gannon (@james16gannon) July 10, 2020

Mossley managed to find the net just 37 times in their 30 league games before the season was abandoned, the lowest of any side in the top half of the division.

Ray Moreland’s side will know this is the area they have to improve on if they want to push for the play-offs next term and Czubik is determined to help.

“Mossley was one of my loan clubs and a really positive experience for me. I can’t want to come back, get started and hopefully help the team push for promotion,” Czubik told the club’s website.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & stockportcounty.com/Mike Petch

Tagged Mossley, Mossley AFC, Northern Premier League, Stockport County, Stockport County FC