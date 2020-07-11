New Stalybridge Celtic midfielder Damani Holness hails ‘historic’ club

New Stalybridge star Damani Holness is sure to win fans for his attitude as well as his skills next season after calling Celtic an ‘historic’ club, writes Alex Thrower.

The 24-year-old midfielder arrived from Stockport Town this weekend, having returned to his native Manchester following a spell in the US with professional side Memphis 901, pictured.

Holness has also previously played for Stockport County, Morecambe and Macclesfield Town. The Celts will be looking for him to bring greater creativity to the Northern Premier League side.

“I am happy to be joining a historic club and I can’t wait to work with the coaches and get started with the rest of the team,” Holness told Stalybridge’s website.

Celtic can confirm the signing of exciting central midfielder Damani Holness ?? ? https://t.co/8iY3QMPCcn Welcome to Celtic, Damani!#UpTheCelts pic.twitter.com/NQzQ1WjvWH — Stalybridge Celtic (@StalyCelticFC) July 10, 2020

It is an acquisition that has been greeted enthusiastically by manager Simon Haworth, who is looking to improve on the Greater Manchester side’s 12th placed finish last season.

“He’s got a really good football brain and looks after the ball really well. I’m made up to be signing him and I think he will be a massive player for us this season,” said Haworth, also to the club’s website.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Memphis 901/Twitter

