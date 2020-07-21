Bamber Bridge masked up for return but without talisman Waddecar

Bamber Bridge have launched a range of official face masks as the club returns to training without crocked top scorer Alistair Waddecar.

Brig’s talismatic midfielder, pictured, was missing on Saturday awaiting surgery on a hernia as Jamie Milligan’s side held an open training session at Irongate.

The 30-year-old will want to get his coronavirus delayed operation out of the way with Northern Premier League clubs gearing up for a possible return to action with the rest of Non-League in September.

A local lad who started out at Preston North End before joining Brig in the summer of 2010, Waddecar was made an honorary life member of the NPL Premier Division club in 2018 in recognition of his 400 plus appearances.

Return of NPL football. Brig step up their pre-season preparations ready for a return to NPL action but Covid-19 forces pre-season behind closed doors. #upthebrighttps://t.co/aCF9GocHx2 pic.twitter.com/1EBMjLxrF1 — Bamber Bridge FC (@BamberBridgeFC) July 20, 2020

Milligan told the club’s official website: “They’ve come back in good nick, we set runs for them to do all throughout the lockdown.

“They’ve all come back and they all look in decent shape. We’ve just got to keep going now – there’s no easy way around pre-season, you’ve got to get the work done and get through it.

“[Ali] needs his operation still, hopefully he’ll get it done soon. It’s just been hard because he’s not been able to get in [due to the pandemic].

“Everyone else has come back in good health, we just need to work hard and get one or two more players in, a couple of young lads and a couple of loans, and just get going really.”

The club launched a range of officially branded face coverings for adults and children last week to help fans show their support and raise funds while helping to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Stefan Willoughby

Tagged Bamber Bridge, Bamber Bridge FC, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Northern Premier League