Ex-Reggae Boyz star Chris Humphrey is new Kendal Town manager

Kendal Town have named former Jamaica international Chris Humphrey as their second manager of the summer following the brief return of Gary Fawcett.

Former East Kilbride, Motherwell, Shrewsbury Town, Preston North End, Hibernian and Bury wideman Humphrey was appointed on Thursday after his predecessor cited work commitments for aborting his second spell managing the Northern Premier League’s Mintcakes earlir this month after only a fortnight.

A former U23s manager at the NPL North West Division club, Fawcett stepped up to guide the Cumbrians to safety as caretaker boss four years ago following the departure of Michael Stringfellow from Parkside Road.

Humphrey, 32, earned 12 caps with Jamaica and played in the Champions League for Motherwell after kicking off career in the youth systems at Walsall and West Bromwich Albion.

The Kendal Town post will be Humphrey’s second hot-seat after managing Gretna 2008 in the Scottish Lowland League before being sacked in 2019.

He has his work cut out as the club were second bottom of the NPL’s North West Division under former boss when the season was suspended and subsequently abandoned.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & PA Media

