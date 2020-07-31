Liverpool academy coach Craig Davies is new Prescot Cables manager

Liverpool academy coach Craig Davies has been unveiled as the new manager of Northern Premier League Prescot Cables.

The 31-year-old former first team coach at Widnes was named as the successor to Steve Pilling and Roy Grundy on Thursday night, two weeks after their contracts as joint managers were terminated by the NPL North West Division club’s board.

Pilling and Grundy stepped up to take over at Valerie Park last May after working under the club’s previous management team of Andy Paxton and Brian Richardson.

Cables were in 14th spot in March when the coronavirus struck and the 2019/20 campaign was suspended and subsequently abandoned.

Cables delighted to announce Craig Davies as new manager https://t.co/vek7kCGFdd — Prescot Cables F.C. (@PrescotCablesFC) July 30, 2020

Davies told the club’s website: ‘I’m delighted to accept the role as first team manager at Prescot Cables FC. Being a local lad, it’s great honour to be given a fantastic opportunity, trust and backing by the club to take us forward.

“The work starts right away to ensure we are competing at the right end of the table. I’m looking forward to meeting the players and fans as we come together to bring success back to this football club.

“The fans will see an exciting brand of football, modern approaches and a real enthusiastic, passionate, hungry and attack minded football team. Look forward to meeting you all soon. Up the pesky bulls.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @PrescotCablesFC/Twitter



Tagged Northern Premier League, Prescot Cables, Prescot Cables FC